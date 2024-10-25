‘Mysore Chalo’ movement celebrated at Freedom Fighters Park in city
‘Mysore Chalo’ movement celebrated at Freedom Fighters Park in city

October 25, 2024

Mysuru:  The 77th anniversary of ‘Mysore  Chalo’ movement was celebrated under the aegis of Mysuru City and District Freedom Fighters Association at the Freedom Fighters Park in Subbarayanakere ground here yesterday.

Speaking after garlanding the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and hoisting the National flag, the Association President Y.C. Revanna said that the Mysore Chalo movement played a crucial role in the merger of the Mysore Princely State into the Indian Union on Oct. 24, 1947, following India’s independence. He pointed out that the movement was instrumental in replacing the rule of Mysore Maharajas with a democratically elected Government.

“When India gained independence on Aug. 15, 1947, the then Maharaja of Mysore declined to install a democratically accountable Government. Protesting against this decision of the  Maharaja of Mysore, the then leader of Mysore State Congress K.C. Reddy, gave a call for the launch of a Satyagraha on Sept. 1, 1947, which was named the Mysore Chalo Movement”,  Revanna noted.

Later floral tributes were also paid to Ramaswamy memorial at Ramaswamy circle on JLB road on the occasion.

Former Corporator Pramila Bharath, BJP leader Jogi Manju, Association Secretary D. Ravi,  Working President Yogananda, Vedamba, Nagarathna, Girija, Ashwath Narayan, Bhagyalakshmi, Kamalamma, Vigneshwar Bhat, Nagesh Yadav, Papanna, Charan, Sukanya, Geetha and Madhu were present.

