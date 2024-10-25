Road caves in at Metagalli
News, Top Stories

Road caves in at Metagalli

October 25, 2024

Mysuru: A portion of the road, next to a park at Mathuranagar on KRS Road in Metagalli caved-in all of a sudden yesterday evening.

The caved-in portion is about 4 ft. wide and about 7 ft. deep. MCC Zone 5 officials, who reached the spot, conducted an inspection and placed poles around the caved-in portion and tied a tape to warn motorists.

UGD pipeline was laid on this road by digging a trench and was covered with excavated mud and asphalted after the works were completed. It is learnt that due to continuous rains and strong flow of rain water, the portion of the road collapsed.

Residents alleged that after laying UGD pipeline, works to set right the road was not taken up resulting in the damage.

Meanwhile, MCC Zone 5 Development Officer Manu said that the Chamaraja MLA has issued instruction to take up the repair works immediately and fortunately, no untoward incident has taken place. But the caved-in portion was left as it is when we went to the press today.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching