Road caves in at Metagalli

October 25, 2024

Mysuru: A portion of the road, next to a park at Mathuranagar on KRS Road in Metagalli caved-in all of a sudden yesterday evening.

The caved-in portion is about 4 ft. wide and about 7 ft. deep. MCC Zone 5 officials, who reached the spot, conducted an inspection and placed poles around the caved-in portion and tied a tape to warn motorists.

UGD pipeline was laid on this road by digging a trench and was covered with excavated mud and asphalted after the works were completed. It is learnt that due to continuous rains and strong flow of rain water, the portion of the road collapsed.

Residents alleged that after laying UGD pipeline, works to set right the road was not taken up resulting in the damage.

Meanwhile, MCC Zone 5 Development Officer Manu said that the Chamaraja MLA has issued instruction to take up the repair works immediately and fortunately, no untoward incident has taken place. But the caved-in portion was left as it is when we went to the press today.