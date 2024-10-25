MLA inspects MCC crematorium, burial ground at Chamundi Foothill
MLA inspects MCC crematorium, burial ground at Chamundi Foothill

October 25, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) crematorium near the foot of Chamundi Hill here, that had turned into a lake due to the accumulation of rain water recently, was inspected by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa on Thursday.

Following the heavy rain recently, the crematorium premises was partially inundated hampering the last rites of the dead. Following complaints, MLA Srivatsa inspected the premises, which had turned slushy.

The MLA told MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu over phone to clear the slushy surface to enable the people to tread with ease. Besides, he also directed Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner

A.N. Raghunandan to think of a permanent solution.

MLA Srivatsa attributed the recurring issue to lack of drainage facility at the crematorium to facilitate the flow of storm water. He assured to conduct a spot inspection along with MUDA Commissioner to chalk out a permanent solution.

The legislator who also inspected burial ground, warned of action against the contractor, who despite securing the tender for cleaning works, has completed only 25 percent of the works.

Former Corporator B.V. Manjunath and others accompanied the MLA during the inspection.

