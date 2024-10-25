Channapatna byelections: Nikhil Kumaraswamy files nomination papers
News

Channapatna byelections: Nikhil Kumaraswamy files nomination papers

October 25, 2024

Channapatna: JD(S) youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, filed his nomination as the NDA candidate from the BJP-JD(S) coalition for the Channapatna Assembly Constituency this afternoon.

Accompanied by several JD(S) and BJP leaders, including H.D. Kumaraswamy, Opposition Leader in the State Assembly R. Ashok, former Deputy CM Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Nikhil submitted his nomination papers on the final day for filing.

Scores of BJP and JD(S) workers gathered at the Kengal Anjaneyaswamy Temple near Channapatna on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, marching in a large rally to the JD(S) Office before proceeding to the Electoral Officer’s office to file Nikhil’s nomination.

