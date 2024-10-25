Shell out more to see Mysore Palace

October 25, 2024

Tenfold price hike for foreigners from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000 sparks criticism

Mysuru: The Mysore Palace Board has revised the entry fee for the Mysore Palace, with the new rates effective from this morning. Updated rate charts have been displayed near the ticket counters.

According to a media release by Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, the entry fee has been increased to Rs. 120 per person from the previous Rs. 100. For children aged 10 to 18 years, the fee has been raised to Rs. 70 from Rs. 50, while entry remains free for children below ten. The revised rates include GST.

The entry fee for students visiting the Palace as part of a study tour has been set at Rs. 50, up from Rs. 30, with a permission letter from the department head or principal required to avail of the concession.

The entry fee for foreign tourists has notably increased to Rs. 1,000 per person, up from Rs. 100, marking a Rs. 900 hike for foreign nationals.

The Palace Board attributed these adjustments to the implementation of GST.

The media release also noted that the increased fees cover services such as a luggage room, shoe stand and restrooms, which are provided free of charge for tourists.

Steep hike flayed

The tenfold increase in the Palace entry fee for foreign tourists, from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000, has drawn strong criticism from Mysuru’s hoteliers, who warn it may negatively impact number of foreign tourists visiting city.

“They have raised the ticket price from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000. Is this right? It’s a massive increase, and no one knows who is advising these officials. It almost feels like they don’t want foreign tourists to visit Mysuru,” said C. Narayanagowda, President of the Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association.

“Foreign tourists were already visiting less frequently. They could have raised it to Rs. 200, but suddenly increasing it to Rs. 1,000 is unreasonable. We urge an immediate revision,” he added.

It is a wrong decision to increase the entry fee for foreigners from Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000,” stated Sudhakar S. Shetty, former President of Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries. He emphasised that as foreign nationals visit India’s tourist spots, they promote the country’s culture and heritage.

“The Mysore Palace Board’s hike in ticket rates is misguided, especially since many countries offer discounts to visitors. I condemn this reluctance toward foreigners and urge the Government to reconsider the fee increase. Foreign tourists benefit not just the Palace but also surrounding attractions, enhancing Mysuru’s pride and reputation,” he said.

“Foreigners travel to many countries, and fortunately, many of their feelings are recorded in visitor books. This way, we can enhance the status of our Palace,” Sudhakar Shetty added.

Sound and light show resumes

Meanwhile, the sound-and-light show at Mysore Palace, which was paused for the Dasara celebrations, will now resume. Held every evening, the show is a major attraction for tourists.

The Kannada sound-and-light show runs from Monday to Wednesday, 7 pm to 8 pm, and on Saturday from 8:15 pm to 9:15 pm. Ticket prices are Rs. 100 for adults and Rs. 40 for children.

The English sound-and-light show is scheduled from Thursday to Saturday, 7 pm to 8 pm, with tickets priced at Rs. 120 for adults and Rs. 50 for children.