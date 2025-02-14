Monopoly of KSRTC is troubling travellers
Voice of The Reader

Monopoly of KSRTC is troubling travellers

February 14, 2025

Sir,

I would like to raise my voice against the monopoly by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the burden it is placing on citizens.

Since the launch of the free ride scheme, getting a seat has become a daily struggle for survival. Buses heading towards Hunsur, Periyapatna, Kushalnagar and Virajpet become bottlenecked as they fill up entirely at the bus stand itself during peak hours (8 am to 9.40 am and   5 pm to 7.30 pm). Despite repeated requests, KSRTC has remained silent on the issue, forcing us to travel standing.

As a daily commuter to Hunsur, I often witness people arguing over seat reservations using bags or handkerchiefs. This practice persists even after the introduction of free rides, and with the recent fare hike, regular ticket buyers are also  getting involved.

If KSRTC lacks the staff or buses to meet the demand, it should stop monopolising public transport and allow private players to step in. We urge the  KSRTC authorities to address this issue at the earliest.

— Sagar Jadhav, Entrepreneur, Mysuru, 7.2.2025

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]

