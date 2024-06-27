Monsoon revives in Kodagu with incessant rains

June 27, 2024

Kushalnagar: Over the past 48 hours, incessant rain has severely disrupted normal life in Kodagu district, with the entire region experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall.

The continuous downpour has caused minor but widespread damage, including fallen trees that have disrupted power and telephone lines.

In Madikeri, the heavy rainfall triggered a landslide late last night, resulting in significant damage to three homes in Thyagaraja Colony. The incident led to partial destruction of houses, forcing residents to evacuate.

The District Administration has issued an Orange Alert effective until 8.30 am on June 28. This advisory, based on inputs from the India Meteorological Department, warns of continued heavy rainfall.

Schools and colleges in the district have been declared closed on June 27 (today) for the day to ensure safety.

The Cauvery River at Bethri on Virajpet Road is close to overflowing, with only three to four feet of space left between the bridge and the river. Continued rain could lead to the closure of the road. At Bhagamandala Triveni Sangama, the water levels are high and there is one foot of water on the old Road.

In the district, the past 24 hours have seen an average rainfall of 92.22 mm, sharply contrasting with just 3.91 mm recorded on the same day last year. Since January, the cumulative rainfall totals 736.67 mm, a significant increase from 238.53 mm during the same period last year.

Madikeri Taluk has experienced an average rainfall of 160.07 mm, a stark contrast to last year’s 7.28 mm. Cumulatively, from January onwards, the taluk has received 1083.85 mm of rainfall, compared to 417.25 mm last year.

Virajpet taluk has reported an average rainfall of 103.50 mm, contrasting sharply with 1.40 mm on the same day last year. From January till now, the total rainfall stands at 726.45 mm, significantly higher than 169.41 mm during same period last year.

Ponnampet taluk has recorded an average rainfall at 101.57 mm, with only 3.61 mm on the same day last year. Cumulatively, from January, the taluk has received 740.36 mm of rainfall, up from 168.29 mm during the same period last year.

Somwarpet Taluk has seen an average rainfall of 48.45 mm, compared to 2.45 mm last year. Cumulatively, from January, the total rainfall is 565.26 mm, higher than 182.71 mm last year.

Kushalnagar Taluk has recorded an average rainfall of 47.50 mm, contrasting with 4.80 mm last year. Since January, the total rainfall stands at 567.40 mm, an increase from 255 mm during the same period last year.