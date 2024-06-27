Identify dedicated place to feed pigeons

June 27, 2024

Tourism Minister writes to DC

Mysore/Mysuru: Tourism Minister H.K. Patil has instructed Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, also the Chairman of District Tourism Development Committee, to identify a suitable place to feed pigeons, to prevent any damages to the surroundings of the magnificent Mysore Palace.

In a letter dated June 26, 2024, issued from the Office of Minister Patil, who also holds Law and Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, it is stated that “Several complaints have been received about spreading of grains to feed pigeons in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in the premises of world-renowned Mysore Palace, that holds heritage significance. With this, the beauty of the statue of Chamaraja Wadiyar and the Palace is suffering a dent, besides affecting public health and severely inconveniencing the tourists.”

In this backdrop, to maintain cleanliness at the premises of Mysore Palace and assure the well-being of tourists, a dedicated place to feed pigeons should be identified and suitable action should be taken in this regard, the letter stated.

R. Raghu’s demand for ban on feeding pigeons

It may be mentioned that, State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya had raised the issue of feeding pigeons that is marring the visual beauty of Palace and its surroundings and demanding the ban on this practice, in a letter to Mysuru Deputy Commissioner in May this year.

In another letter addressed to DC on June 25, 2024, Raghu has warned of launching a campaign to demand the ban on feeding pigeons within 2-km radius of Palace, with neither the District Administration nor Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and City Police, taking any action to check the practice of feeding pigeons.

Raghu has also said that apart from Palace and its surroundings, the statues of Architect of Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambekdar and thespian actor Dr. Rajkumar also face threat to its visual beauty from these pigeons. In case of any further delay, it would become inevitable to launch a movement in association with concerned citizens, pro-Kannada activists and dalit organisations.

The copies of this latest letter are also marked to Commissioners of MCC, Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage and City Police Commissioner.