Procession marks Kempegowda Jayanti
June 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A colourful procession taken out by Vokkaligara Sangha in association with  other organisations, marked Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti in the city this morning. Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji launched the procession in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate by performing Puja to Nandi Dhwaja and offering floral tributes to a portrait and statue of Nadaprabhu, the Founder of Bengaluru.

The procession, in which hundreds of people took part, passed through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Albert Victor Road, K.R. Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle and Vinoba Road, before culminating at Kalamandira, where the District Administration and the Kannada and Culture Department had jointly organised the stage event.

The procession was accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, bullock carts and a decorated chariot carrying a statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, G.D. Harish Gowda and K. Harishgowda, MLC K. Vivekananda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, City BJP President L. Nagendra, City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, KPCC Spokesman M. Lakshmana, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former Corporators K.V. Sridhar, SBM Manju, Prema Shankargowda and others were present.

