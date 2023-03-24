Police Band, Gurukiran set musical mood at Palace

March 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The music performance of Karnataka Police Band and musical nite of popular Sandalwood Music Director Gurukiran set the mood last evening.

On the second day of three-day ‘Ugadi Sangeethotsava’ organised at Mysore Palace premises, the music connoisseurs were treated with a mix of beats of percussions, ear-soothing songs and the glory of dance performance.

The artistes of Karnataka Police Band led by Band Master R. Mohan, rendered the kritis of Saint Thyagaraja, Mutthaiah Bhagavathar and several other composers setting the tone for a musical extravaganza.

‘Gurukiran Nights,’ the musical nite by noted Music Director Gurukiran and troupe set the tempo for the evening, with dancers of Boys Groups dancing for ‘Jai Sriram, Jai Bhajarangi’ song. The music buffs came under the spell as singer Anuradha Bhat rendered the song ‘Sri Chamundeshwari Amma,’ singer Chaitra sang ‘Omkara Abhinaya Veda’ from the movie ‘Aaptharakshaka’ and singer Nitin Rajaram Shastri from Mysuru sang ‘Ee Kannada Mannannu Maribeda.’

Gurukiran, who hit the stage with the song ‘Ooru Andre Ooru Idu Namma Mysuru, Sooru Andre Sooru Idu Namma Mysuru,’ belted out five songs on a spree, including the emotional song ‘Amma Nannee Januma’ from the film ‘Amma I Love You’, besides shaking legs with the dancers.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra and Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board T. S. Subramanya handed over the mementos to the artistes.

Today, English Police Band at 6 pm; Music programme by Vasuki Vaibhav and troupe – 7 pm to 9.30 pm.