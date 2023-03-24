Excise Control Rooms set up to curb liquor movement
March 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in the district for the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Excise Department has strengthened its actions against unauthorised sale of liquor besides curbing the movement of liquor across the district and the Constituencies that come under it.

The Department has drawn up an elaborate plan in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines to curb the use of liquor power in the elections. While the liquor is supplied to all types of outlets, bars and restaurants, clubs and other watering holes, Illegally Distilled (ID) liquor poses a major challenge to prohibition.

Apart from Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL), the Excise officials have increased vigilance on liquor supplies to check the stocks. Supplies are also set to be regulated and officials will keep a close vigil on locally brewed liquor in the market, especially in rural areas.

The Department has set up Control Rooms including the Office of Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Deputy Superintendent of Excise and in all taluks. The Control Room will check illegal sales, to curb the movement of liquor, illegal procurement, storing and manufacturing.

The public can lodge their complaints by dialling the following numbers if they encounter any illegal activities. The names of the informers and whistle-blowers will be kept a secret.

The Joint Commissioner of Excise has said that the Control Room will be functional till the election process is over. He also urged the public to alert the Department on phones: 0821-2340269 or 98453-82905. The rural Excise Deputy Commissioner’s Office can be contacted on Ph: 0821-2529184 or  1800-4259184.

No.Name of the Office                                Telephone Nos.Mobile No.
1.Nanjangud Sub-Division Excise DC Office08221-20010290354-44444
2Hunsur Sub-Division Excise DC Office08222-25243496209-79070
3Inspector of Excise, Nanjangud Range08221-20016583106-75068
4Inspector of Excise, T. Narasipur Range08227-26167499648-38903
5Inspector of Excise, K.R. Nagar Range08223-26480189701-71668
6Inspector of Excise, Periyapatna Range0822-29737391644-72271
7Inspector of Excise, H.D. Kote Range08228-29719596110-44444

Searching