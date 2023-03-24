Hunsur Police return 19 recovered mobile phones to owners
News

Hunsur Police return 19 recovered mobile phones to owners

March 24, 2023

Hunsur: Hunsur Police, who have recovered 19 smartphones which were stolen by miscreants have returned the phones to the rightful owners after verifying the documents.

Following complaints of mobile phones being snatched or stolen in Hunsur Town Police limits, the Police, who swung into action, provided the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of the stolen mobile phones to the service providers and had requested them to provide the SIM numbers and locations of the stolen mobile phones which were active.

After receiving the information, the Police recovered 19 mobile phones worth about                                   Rs. 2,79,790 and have returned them to the rightful owners.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Additional SP Dr. B.N. Nandini and DySP M.K. Mahesh guided Hunsur Town Circle Inspector S.M. Devendra, District Police CDR Cell’s Sunitha and staff in the tracing and recovery of the stolen mobile phones.

