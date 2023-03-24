Former Minister Anjanamurthy passes away

March 24, 2023

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Anjanamurthy (77), who had served as a Housing Minister and Deputy Speaker, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru yesterday. He was admitted to the hospital two days ago following breathing problems.

A resident of Indira Nagar in Nelamangala, Bengaluru rural district, Anjanamurthy had contested three times from Nelamangala and had served as a MLA and then as a Housing Minister in 2005. He had also served as the Chairman of Karnataka SC/ST Commission from 2003 to 2004.

Born on April 10, 1941, Anjanamurthy was an active participant in the activities of the Congress party and had served as the Congress General Secretary of Bangalore Rural District from 1980 to 1982. In 1993, he was elected unopposed as the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.