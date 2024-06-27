NEET-UG row: Government fully committed to probe, punish guilty

June 27, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu addresses Joint Session of Parliament.

Highlights actions and reforms undertaken by PM Modi-led Government in its third term.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has said, ‘the resolve of reform, perform and transform’ has galloped India towards being the world’s fastest growing economy.

Addressing the first Joint Session of Parliament after the formation of the third Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government, President Murmu today said, “In 10 years, India rose from the 11th position to become the 5th largest economy and despite a pandemic and conflicts in different parts of the world, India has been able to achieve this growth rate. The resolve to reform, perform and transform has made India the world’s fastest-growing economy,” she said.

“This became possible due to the reforms and decisions taken in national interest in the last 10 years,” President Murmu added.

Speaking about the reforms undertaken by Modi Government in the last 10 years, the President said, “Today, India contributes to 15 percent of the global growth and the Government is working towards making India the 3rd largest economy in the world.”

Amid the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) controversy, President Murmu assured that the Government was fully committed to investigating the recent incidents of paper leaks and ensure that the guilty are punished.

Hailing the role of Election Commission of India for the successful conduct of the ‘Free and fair’ Lok Sabha elections, the President said, “This was the biggest election in the world. Decade-long records of voting have been broken in J&K.”

“For the past 4 decades, Kashmir witnessed low voting amid shutdowns and strikes. India’s enemies propagated it as the opinion of Kashmir, on international forums. But this time, Kashmir valley gave a befitting reply to all such forces,” President Murmu said.

“People are aware that only this Government can fulfil their aspirations. The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways,” she said.

On the upcoming Union Budget, the President said, it would be an effective document of the Government’s far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget.

Touching upon the issues in the Northeast, the President said for the development of the North East, the Government has increased the (budget) allocation by over 4 times in the last 10 years.

“My Government is working continuously to bring peace in the Northeast. In the last 10 years, several old issues have been resolved, several agreements have been made and phase-wise repealing of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) is underway in areas with unrest after making rapid progress there” she said.

Highlighting the other development projects, the President said, the Government is giving equal importance to all the three pillars of economy — manufacturing, services and agriculture.

The President added that, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and Ease of Doing Business are increasing investment and employment opportunities on a large scale.

Talking about farmers, President Murmu said that, more than Rs. 3.2 lakh crore has been given to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The President said, the Government has also made a record increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Kharif crops.

“Today’s India is changing its agriculture system keeping in mind its current needs. Nowadays, the demand for organic products is increasing rapidly in the world. Indian farmers have the full capacity to meet this demand,” President Murmu further added.

Turning to the Defence sector, the President said, following the reforms, India has upped its defence manufacturing to more than Rs. 1 lakh crore.

“In the last decade, our defence exports have increased by 18 times and touched Rs. 21,000 crore,” President said.

The President also congratulated the new Members of Parliament and the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

President Murmu said, “A stable Government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Government for the third time.”