MP seeks Vande Bharat link from Mysuru to Tirupati

August 9, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, to introduce additional railway services to Tirupati, the famed spiritual destination in Andhra Pradesh.

The appeal comes in response to the steady stream of pilgrims from Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar. In a press release following his meeting with the Railway Minister in New Delhi, Yaduveer stressed the need to extend the Tirupati–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express up to Mysuru.

He noted that Tirupati is not only a revered pilgrimage centre but also a cultural hub, attracting thousands of devotees from Mysuru and neighbouring districts throughout the year.

Pointing to the long-standing demand of devotees, he said extending the Vande Bharat service to Mysuru would significantly ease travel for pilgrims. At present, rail connectivity is limited, with long travel durations that cause inconvenience, especially to senior citizens, devotees and tourists. These concerns, he said, were conveyed in detail to the Minister.

Operational facilities at Mysuru Railway Station

Considering platform availability and operational facilities at Mysuru City Railway Station, Yaduveer has proposed introducing a Mysuru–Renigunta/Tirupati–Mysuru Vande Bharat Express.

He formally submitted the request to the Railway Minister, underlining that the high-speed train — known for its speed, safety and modern amenities — would offer a comfortable and efficient travel option to thousands of passengers from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, and Kodagu.

