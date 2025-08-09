CESC promises dazzling, secure Dasara lighting

August 9, 2025

Mysuru: Preparations are underway to make this year’s Dasara illumination more dazzling than ever, with plans for striking displays along the Jumboo Savari route, major traffic circles and key event venues. The lighting — one of the most recognisable symbols of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara — is expected to draw lakhs of visitors and remain a highlight before, during and after the festivities.

At a preparatory meeting held at the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Corporate Office in Vijayanagar Second Stage yesterday, Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju urged officials and electrical contractors to combine safety with innovation. “This year’s display must be even more captivating than last year’s. CESC is making the necessary preparations to meet that goal. Both CESC and its contractors have a vital role in making the illumination a showpiece,” he noted.

“Public expectations are high once again. The lighting should not only dazzle during the festival but also captivate visitors before and after Dasara. Planning must begin now to ensure the display is innovative, visually appealing, and cost-effective,” he advised.

Safe display of lights

While aesthetic brilliance is important, Munigopal stressed that public safety and cost-efficiency must remain top priorities. With rain likely during the festival, he urged contractors to take preventive measures to avoid disruptions and ensure secure installations.

Plans are already in motion to create striking lighting displays along the Vijayadashami procession route and at major traffic circles across the city.

Preliminary layouts and designs have been prepared, with work scheduled to begin well ahead of the festival to avoid last-minute rushes. He noted that some stretches fell short of expectations last year and instructed teams to ensure timely, high-quality completion this year.

Special attention will also be given to roads and junctions near ‘Yuva Sambhrama’ and ‘Yuva Dasara’ venues, as these youth programmes begin before the main Dasara festivities.

Contractors were told to prioritise these areas for early completion to boost public interest and participation.

The meeting was attended by CESC Technical Director D.J. Diwakar, Mysuru Zone Chief Engineer Mrutyunjaya, Circle Superintendent Engineer Sunil, Karnataka Licenced Electrical Contractors Association President Ramesh and other senior officials and contractors.

Drone show to shine brighter

CESC MD K.M. Munigopal Raju revealed that last year’s Dasara drone show was widely appreciated, raising public expectations for 2025. Plans are underway to make this year’s edition more spectacular by deploying a larger fleet of drones and enhancing the visual effects.