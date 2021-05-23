MP Simha urges DC, DHO and ZP CEO to visit rural areas

May 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has opined that non-visiting of senior district officers like Deputy Commissioner (DC), District Health Officer (DHO) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat (ZP) to rural areas to take stock of the situation has been the root cause for the surge in Corona positive cases and deaths in villages.

“These officers sit in offices and take information via video-conference. So, they don’t know the real picture in villages. When Co-operation and District in-Charge Minister S.T. Somashekar can visit villages what is preventing DC, DHO and ZP CEO from going to rural areas,” he questioned, speaking to reporters here yesterday.

Simha said while the Corona positive cases and mortality was decreasing in rural areas, it was increasing in villages. Treatment was not given to Corona positive patients as per the Government specifications in Taluk Hospitals and COVID Care Centres. It looks there has been something wrong in line of treatment. Around 60-70 persons have died in each taluk due to COVID and it was really a dangerous development.

He said three MLAs from Mysuru — L. Nagendra, S.A. Ramdas and Tanveer Sait — were doing excellent job in their respective constituencies. While MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev has been managing bed for Corona patients, Jungle Lodges and Resorts Chairman M. Appanna has been taking care of last rites of Corona victims, D. Devaraja Urs Backward Classes Corporation Chairman Kautilya Raghu, despite personal tragedy, has been managing War Room efficiently, he added.

20 Black Fungus cases

Around 20 persons have died of Black Fungus infection in city so far. Others are being treated in K.R. Hospital and private hospitals. The State Government has taken care of providing treatment for them. Earlier, each Corona positive patient was given six Remdesivir injection during the course of treatment, but patient with Black Fungus needs six Remdesivir injection at one time. This has caused its shortage. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has asked pharmaceutical companies to ramp up the production of injection to treat Black Fungus cases. The availability of medicines is expected to be streamlined in 2-3 days, said MP Pratap Simha.

Pat for MCC Commissioner

The number of Corona positive cases and deaths are decreasing in city due to efforts of MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag.

She has swung into action since beginning and launched house-to-house health check-up for detection and treatment of COVID asymptomatic people. This has saved many lives. Similarly, COVID Tele Care Service has been successful as the patients call to take doctors advice. She has managed to rope the services of a Kannadiga doctor from abroad in counselling patients, said MP Pratap Simha.