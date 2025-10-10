MP Yaduveer expresses concern over alarming rise in street crimes

October 10, 2025

Mysuru: Expressing concern over alarming rise in street crimes in the city, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar accused the State Government of failing to curb heinous crimes in the home district of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing the press meet at the BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, Yaduveer said that a couple of heinous crimes occurring back to back in the city within a couple of days — firstly the brazen murder of a 38-year-old man in broad daylight near the busy Dasara Expo Grounds and secondly, the heinous rape and murder of a minor girl near the Dasara Exhibition — has rocked the city.

Maintaining that the city is becoming known for all the wrong reasons with the Mumbai Police busting a major narcotics network with the tracing of a secretive Drug Manufacturing Unit in Mysuru and stone-pelting on Udayagiri Police Station by miscreants earlier this year, he contended that the series of such disturbing incidents goes to show that Law and Order has failed in the city under Congress rule, thus putting a black mark on Mysuru’s image as a safe and secure city.

Dasara Gold Cards

Observing that confusions prevailed regarding entry and seating arrangements for Dasara Gold Card holders inside the Palace premises on Vijayadashami Day, Yaduveer alleged that the authorities had issued more passes while reducing the number of visitors to the Palace.

Stating that this year’s Dasara was not a common man’s Dasara but was indeed a Dasara of Congress leaders, he blamed the Government and the district administration for messing Dasara passes and Gold Cards.

Local body polls

Commenting on the undue delay in the conduct of local body polls, Yaduveer said that the State Government’s apathy in holding polls for Urban Local Bodies is an injustice to local people’s representatives.

“The State Government loses no opportunity on talking about Constitution. But at the same time, the Congress Government is violating the principles of the Constitution by not governing as per the principles laid down in the Constitution, which is nothing but a mockery of the Constitution,” he argued.

Urging the State Government to immediately announce MCC polls, the MP warned of staging a demonstration if the MCC poll schedule is not announced soon.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, City BJP President L. Nagendra, former Mayor Shivakumar, State BJP OBC Morcha President Kautilya R. Raghu, party office-bearer B.M.Raghu and others were present at the press meet.