MP Yaduveer Wadiyar flags off Mysuru Heritage Car rally

May 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar flagged off ‘Mysuru Heritage, Time, Speed and Distance (TSD) Car Rally’ organised by city-based ARD organisation at Wadiyar School of Architecture located on Krishnaraja Boulevard in city this morning.

As part of the rally, the organisers had displayed 23 vintage cars dating back from 1945 and modified cars of modern era at the venue.

Speaking on the occasion Namrat, Head of ARD, said that the rally was being organised to create awareness on following traffic rules and the usage of motor sport vehicles.

A car rally was held from Wadiyar School of Architecture to Kadakola to create awareness among the public about the concept of Time, Speed and Distance (TSD).