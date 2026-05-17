Door-to-door housing census ends in Mysuru

May 17, 2026

Nearly 9.34 lakh houses listed in district; city population crosses 10.65 lakh

Mysore/Mysuru: The House Listing and Housing Census (HLO), conducted as Phase-1 of Census 2027, has been completed successfully in Mysuru district.

A total of 9,33,820 houses were listed across 6,013 blocks in the district. As many as 7,748 staff members participated in the exercise.

The census, which is conducted once every 10 years, could not be carried out in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2027 census will be the 16th edition.

As a prelude to the population census scheduled next year, the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) was conducted from Apr. 1 to May 15. In Mysuru district, the process was completed two days ahead of the deadline.

A total of 7,748 personnel, including 6,540 enumerators and 1,208 supervisors, were trained for the enumeration process. To facilitate the exercise, 6,013 blocks were created, including 1,832 blocks within Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) limits and 4,181 in rural areas.

After completion of the mapping process, enumerators visited individual houses and collected information based on 33 specific questions. The collected data was later handed over to the District Administration.

MCC limits

Within the MCC limits, 1,832 blocks were created, with 2,023 enumerators and 341 supervisors carrying out the exercise. A total of 3,75,360 houses were covered. Enumerators also recorded details of locked and vacant houses during the survey.

During the housing census, MCC authorities observed that Mysuru city’s population had risen to 10,65,360.

Mysuru Rural limits

In rural areas, 4,181 blocks were created, where 5,384 personnel, including 4,517 enumerators and 867 supervisors, covered 5,58,460 houses across various taluks of the district.

Self-enumeration and door-to-door survey

The Self-Enumeration facility, introduced in Census 2027, has received an encouraging response from the public. The facility was introduced before field enumeration to enable residents to submit their details online through a secure and user-friendly digital platform. The initiative marks a significant milestone in digitising Census operations and has been widely appreciated for offering flexibility, convenience and ease of participation.

A large number of people participated in the self-enumeration process held between Apr. 1 and 15 by submitting details online. However, many faced server-related issues and difficulties in tracking the locations of their houses. Though the response to self-enumeration was not as expected, enumerators successfully collected data during the door-to-door survey conducted between Apr. 16 and May 15.

Enumerators visited each house 3 times during the process. First visit was for mapping houses, second for entering census numbers and the third for collecting data. Officials said, some residents were initially reluctant to share information, following which enumerators convinced them about the importance of the exercise. MCC created awareness by broadcasting recorded announcements through garbage collection vehicles.

The housing census has been completed successfully in Mysuru district. We completed the process two days ahead of the deadline. The DC monitored the day-to-day progress and interacted regularly with supervisors, which helped ensure 100 percent completion of the census. —R. Aishwarya, ADC, Mysuru