We do not have objections if GTD corrects himself and stays in party: S.R. Mahesh
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We do not have objections if GTD corrects himself and stays in party: S.R. Mahesh

May 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who has maintained a distance from the party for over two years, can stay in the party if he corrects his wrongdoings, former Minister and JD(S) State Working President S.R. Mahesh said that the party workers would have no objection if the JD(S) leadership decides on retaining GTD upon trusting him.

Speaking to press persons after inspecting the preparation for the party’s ‘Janarondige Janata Dal’ convention of Chamundeshwari Constituency to take place at Bankers Layout grounds near Bogadi here yesterday, Mahesh alleged that GTD did not live up to his reputation of being the party leader in old Mysore region and also failed to retain the trust of party workers through his political moves and actions, which went against the interests of the party.

“Though I often told him about this, he did not heed the words of party leaders and workers. GTD chose to stay away from party organisation and activities, though he enjoyed power being in the party,” Mahesh maintained.

Pointing out that the JD(S) is building a new leadership in old Mysore region as GTD has stayed away from the party, Mahesh said, the party workers are aware of GTD’s tactics.

Meanwhile, GTD, reacting to the JD(S) convention in Chamundeshwari Assembly segment today (May 17), said, he has not been invited to the event. Noting that his name is missing in the invitation too, GTD said, neither his name nor his photos appear in any graffiti of the party. As such, he is not attending the convention, he pointed out.

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