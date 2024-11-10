MUDA 50:50 ratio site scam – 25 sites granted for layout developed in 1962: MLA

November 10, 2024

Mysuru: A list of beneficiaries who received sites under the 50:50 ratio scheme by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has emerged, revealing that around 300 individuals were arbitrarily allotted sites of various dimensions.

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has accused MUDA of irregularities in the site distribution process. He pointed out that Abdul Wajid, a beneficiary, was granted 25 sites as compensatory sites under the 50:50 ratio. Wajid’s family land was acquired by the then City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) in 1962 for a layout project.

However, it is alleged that layout was developed without proper legal acquisition of the land, prompting Wajid to file a compensation request with MUDA in December 2022, 61 years later. The MLA noted that in February 2023, just two months after the application was submitted, the MUDA Commissioner approved the allotment of 25 sites.

Similarly, other beneficiaries were allotted multiple sites: 21 to Syed Yusuf, 19 to Mallappa, 17 to S.V. Venkatappa, 16 to Devamma, 12 each to Mahadevu and Geetha, 11 to Sureshamma, 10 to Vairamudi, and 7 to Choudaiah.

While Government orders state that the 50:50 ratio does not apply to layouts developed before 2009, this case, dating back to 1962, contradicts those rules. Srivatsa further revealed that during a MUDA meeting, officials admitted that several files related to the case were missing.

“During the recent MUDA Board meeting, officials confessed that some important documents are missing. An immediate investigation is needed to uncover the truth,” he said.

Srivatsa also urged authorities not to approve construction plans for sites allocated under the 50:50 scheme. “I will soon send a letter to the officials on this matter,” he added, also calling for a halt on any sales of these controversial sites.