MUDA gets ready for allotment of 150 Civic Amenities sites
News

July 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has begun preparations for allotment of about 150 Civic Amenities (CA) sites across the city, that has been in limbo for a couple of years. Ahead of inviting applications for the allotment, the staff of Town Planning Section have notified the purpose of allotment of these sites.

The 150 sites, which are of different dimensions, are located in Vijayanagar First, Second, Third and Fourth Stages, Dattagalli, R.T. Nagar, J.P. Nagar, Srirampura, Devanur First and Second Stages, Lalithadrinagar Layout, Vasanthanagar, Rajivnagar, Belvata, Bannimantap, Hebbal, Belavadi etc., and in other private layouts developed by Housing Co-operative Societies.

After making initial preparations, MUDA is geared up to issue a notification regarding the allotment of the CA sites in a week and also inviting applications from Associations, Organisations, Trusts and the like for setting up educational institutions, conducting religious or social activities, Community Halls, Marriage Halls etc.

Organisations, which are engaged in social and societal activities and have conducted auditing of their accounts for a three-year period  running, only are eligible to apply. All the site seekers are required to remit 10 percent of the site value fixed by MUDA while applying and 20 percent of the value after the allotment. The balance can be paid at 10 percent of the value every year. Having identified and marked the sites in the localities, the MUDA is all set to issue notification inviting applications for the allotment. Although MUDA had invited applications for allotment of 86 CA sites over two years ago, the model code of conduct for the 2018 Assembly polls came in the way of allotment, forcing MUDA to discontinue the allotment process.

