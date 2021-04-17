MUDA prepares DPR for Group Housing Projects at three places in Mysuru

April 17, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Faced with hurdles in the land acquisition process for formation of residential Layouts, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) is now planning to execute a Mega Group Housing Projects in a bid to ease the growing housing demand in city.

Thanks to Private builders and Housing Societies which are forming Layouts at a fast pace after acquiring land from farmers and other land owners in the outskirts of the city, by giving them appropriate compensation in quick time, the MUDA has been struggling hard to find space for formation of its own Layouts.

The MUDA has also largely failed in its attempts to form residential Layouts on a 50:50 ratio agreement with farmers. As such, MUDA as an alternative solution for its mega housing projects, has planned to execute Multi-Storeyed Group Housing Projects at lands currently available with it at different locations in the city and distribute houses to the needy at an affordable price.

As a first step in this regard, the MUDA has prepared a DPR (Detailed Project Report) for construction of a whopping 1,100 houses under Group Housing Scheme on the lines of BDA (Bengaluru Development Authority), at three locations in the city — Vijayanagar 4th Stage, Dattagalli and Gokulam 3rd Stage (at the vast space around MysuruOne Centre in Doctor’s Corner).

MUDA has planned to construct 550 houses at Vijayanagar 4th Stage, 250 at Dattagalli and 300 at Gokulam. It has prepared DPR for execution of three ambitious projects, according to which, 14-storyed structures will come up in each site.

While the cellar space (basement) will be utilised for vehicle parking, the rest of the 13 floors will have houses (single, double and treble bedrooms). This ambitious Group Housing Project, involving construction of a total of 1,100 houses, is estimated to cost Rs.500 crore.

The MUDA, after obtaining sanction for Group Housing Project at the Council, will submit the same to the Government along with the DPR for approval.

While preparing the DPR, the MUDA has taken into consideration allotment of houses with all civic amenities such as power, drinking water, sanitation, drainage etc., and other necessary infrastructure such as park, open space, lift etc., at affordable prices to the needy.

Upon completion of the project, the MUDA plans to allot houses on first-come-first-served basis among eligible applicants.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev told Star of Mysore that though the basic objective of MUDA is to form residential layouts and distribute sites among eligible applicants, the Authority has planned to go vertical due to acute space crunch by executing multi-storeyed Group Housing Projects, which consume much lesser space.

Maintaining that with rising housing demands, the only option for MUDA seems to go vertical, he said that distribution of houses at affordable prices too is in the mind of MUDA.

Pointing out that in the first stage, the MUDA plans to execute Group Housing Projects at three locations in the city, he said that the price of houses will be fixed based on the actual cost incurred.

He further said that depending upon the success of the three projects, MUDA will go for more such projects in later stages. Once completed, this will be the first such Group Housing Project undertaken by a Government body in the city, he added.

MUDA to call applications for distribution of CA sites

In a bid to augment its revenues, MUDA will shortly invite applications for allotment of a good number of 250 CA (Civic amenities) sites in the city.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh said that preparations are underway for inviting applications from Associations, Organisations, Trusts and such other public service bodies for allotment of 250 CA sites available at different localities.

Pointing out that these CA sites are available at MUDA localities and other private layouts, he said that these sites will be allotted only for specific public purposes such as Educational Institutions, Community Health Centres, Kalyana Mantaps, Community Halls, Old Age Homes, Spiritual Centres etc.

Noting that all the applications received after notification will be thoroughly scrutinised for checking the claims of the applicants, Dr. Natesh said that the successful applicants must construct building only for the purpose mentioned by them and not for other purposes.

Stating that MUDA will allot CA sites only to deserving applicants with a set of conditions, the MUDA Commissioner warned that allotment will be cancelled if the allottees are found to have violated the conditions.

He further said that the allotment of CA sites will not only fetch a good sum of money for cash-strapped MUDA, but will also be of help to citizens. Maintaining that plans are being finalised for inviting applications, he said that the notification calling for applications may be issued in a fortnight.