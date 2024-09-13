MUDA site scam: HC reserves order on Guv’s nod for prosecuting CM

September 13, 2024

Bengaluru: The High Court has reserved its order, following the conclusion of arguments over Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot according sanction for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru Urban Development Authority’s (MUDA) 50:50 site scam.

The Single-Judge Bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, which heard the arguments of counsels representing the CM in the case yesterday, has reserved the order, along with extending the interim order related to the case.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has presented his arguments, appearing on behalf of the Governor, while Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty argued in favour of the State Government.

Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of CM Siddaramaiah at the High Court yesterday, presented his final arguments. He also submitted his observations in the Court, contending that the Governor has not followed the principles of natural justice and has issued a show cause notice on the basis of a complaint of an individual. There is no need to serve a show cause notice on the basis of complaints of two others. However, the Governor is yet to give his consent for the request for prosecution against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Ministers Murugesh Nirani and Shashikala Jolle. MUDA has provided alternative land for utilising the land without acquiring the same.

The request for sanction should not be granted on the basis of complaints of individuals under the cloud of suspicion. Moreover, the sites under 50:50 scheme were distributed during the tenure of BJP Government. The CM has no role in it, Advocate Singhvi argued.