MCC Commissioner inspects Jumboo Savari route

September 13, 2024

Mysuru: Ahead of Dasara festival commencing from Oct. 3, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rehman Shariff inspected various roads and Circles this morning.

The inspection started from K.R. Circle and passed via Sayyaji Rao Road and Millennium Circle near LIC Divisional Office in Bannimantap, where the Jumboo Savari procession will pass through from Mysore Palace. The Commissioner also inspected Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (formerly Hardinge Circle).

This follows a report titled ‘Plea to clear all obstructions on city roads’ published in Star of Mysore yesterday (Sept. 12), highlighting the several impediments for a smooth Dasara procession this year.

As part of the ongoing preparations for this year’s Nada Habba, the MCC Commissioner inspected the conditions of footpath, drainage system and the possibility of dangling tree branches falling on the crowd during the procession, among others.

He instructed MCC officials, who were accompanying him to clear all the hurdles, by taking necessary action and ensure a smooth, comfortable and happy Dasara for the general public.

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Development) K.J. Sindhu, Executive Engineer Nagaraj, Environment Engineer Dr. Harsha, Senior Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh, Assistant Executive Engineers and Health Division officials accompanied the Commissioner during his inspection.