Home Delivery !

September 13, 2024

Signature, thumbprint, photo obtained at Govt. Guest House instead of in Sub-Registrar’s office

Mysuru: The Relinquishment Deed, which facilitated the transfer of 3.16 acres of Kushki land in Survey No. 464 of Kesare village to MUDA, was registered by Additional District Registrar Kavya. She obtained the left-hand thumb impression, signature and photograph of B.M. Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad, Mysuru.

In the registration document, Kavya has noted that, as requested, B.M. Parvathi, the wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and resident of House No. 206, 16th Cross, Vijayanagar, Bengaluru, signed the Relinquishment Deed and provided her photograph at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad, Mysuru.

According to Column 88, Class 1 of the Karnataka Registration Act, 1908, individuals who are elderly, disabled, bedridden due to illness, women in purdah, Governors, prisoners, and Government officials may request special consideration during registration process. If such a request is made, Registrars are authorised to visit their locations to obtain signatures and complete the registration process.

“This provision allows for registration to be conducted in special cases,” said a Sub-Registrar, explaining the rules. He further elaborated that, according to Section 25(1) of the Karnataka Registration Rules, 1965, property registration can be carried out at the residence of private individuals if requested, provided that adequate reasons are given and the same are verified.

The public is questioning whether authorities who register properties will visit the residence of a physically fit ordinary resident to collect thumbprints, signatures and photographs and complete the registration of documents upon request? Like B.M. Parvathy was provided.

MUDA Officers opine that signature and photos were obtained from the CM’s wife at the Government Guest House in clear violation of established rules.

Additionally, questions are being asked about whether such procedures can be conducted at Government Guest Houses or Government Offices for ordinary citizens. Concerns are being raised about potential misuse if property registrations are carried out in Government buildings.