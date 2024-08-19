MUDA Sites Scam: Governor’s nod for CM’s prosecution

August 19, 2024

Cong. protests against CM’s prosecution

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly condemning Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction for prosecuting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) 50:50 site scam, the City and District Units of the Congress staged a massive demonstration at Gandhi Square in city this morning, as part of the State-wide Congress protest.

Thousands of Congress workers, shouting slogans like ‘Governor Hatao, Karnataka Bachao’ and holding placards and party flags, staged the protest under the leadership of District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa.

Addressing the protesters, Dr. Mahadevappa condemned the Governor for granting sanction for the prosecution of the CM merely based on frivolous complaints by private parties.

Accusing the Governor of murdering democracy and violating the Constitution, the Minister wondered whether the Governor was discharging his Constitutional duties or ‘political duties’ ordered by his political masters in Delhi.

“Governor has acted in haste on plaints against the CM. The Governor, who should have been impartial in discharging his Constitutional duties, is now acting in a partial manner at the behest of the Centre and local BJP and JD(S) leaders. He should understand that the Congress Government is a constitutionally elected Government with the support of 136 MLAs. But the Governor seems to be playing into the hands of the Opposition BJP-JD(S) combine to destabilise the Government,” he said.

Maintaining that Siddaramaiah was an honest CM and a tall political leader, Dr. Mahadevappa warned of a revolt if attempts continue to topple the Government.

Other Congress leaders, who also spoke, condemned the Governor’s action and urged the Centre to recall Gehlot for misusing Raj Bhavan.

After the demonstration, the Congress leaders and workers marched in a procession from Gandhi Square to the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

The procession passed through Big Clock Tower, Chandragupta Road, Chhatrimara Junction, Nazarbad Main Road, Gopalgowda Hospital Circle and Bannur Road before reaching the DC Office in Siddharthnagar, where they submitted a memorandum urging the Governor to immediately withdraw the prosecution sanction.

MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harishgowda, Anil Chikkamadu, D. Ravishankar and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former MLAs M.K. Somashekar, H.P. Manjunath, Sunitha Veerappagowda, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, former Minister Umashree, party leaders Dr. Pushpalatha Amarnath, M. Shivanna, M. Lakshmana, C. Basavegowda, Pushpalatha Chikkanna and a host of other party leaders took part in the dharna.

The Police had provided tight security at the demonstration venue and along the entire route of the protest march.