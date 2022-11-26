MUDA to build Peripheral Ring Road: Some thoughts
Voice of The Reader

November 26, 2022

Sir,

Read the news item that MUDA is going to build the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), claiming Mysuru is growing exponentially (SOM dated Nov. 23). But the short-sightedness of MUDA is in planning to build a 45 ft width  x 73.25 kms (up to 120 km) long road.

Why not a 90 ft width road with a 10 ft median and another 45 to 50 feet extra land on either side (making a total of 90 to 100 feet) for the future (after the short-sighted vision of 25 years). And once built, a definite budget must be allocated for its maintenance.

I hope the budget for the planned PRR includes lighting, signals and CCTV cameras.

George Rego, Mysuru, 24.11.2022

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “MUDA to build Peripheral Ring Road: Some thoughts”

  1. Rakesh says:
    November 27, 2022 at 11:22 am

    sir, it is 45 meters.. not 45 ft…

    Reply

