MUDA to build Peripheral Ring Road: Some thoughts

Sir,
Read the news item that MUDA is going to build the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), claiming Mysuru is growing exponentially (SOM dated Nov. 23). But the short-sightedness of MUDA is in planning to build a 45 ft width x 73.25 kms (up to 120 km) long road.
Why not a 90 ft width road with a 10 ft median and another 45 to 50 feet extra land on either side (making a total of 90 to 100 feet) for the future (after the short-sighted vision of 25 years). And once built, a definite budget must be allocated for its maintenance.
I hope the budget for the planned PRR includes lighting, signals and CCTV cameras.
– George Rego, Mysuru, 24.11.2022
You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]
sir, it is 45 meters.. not 45 ft…