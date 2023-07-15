Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar remembered

Mysore/Mysuru: Maharaja’s High School and PU College Alumni Association celebrated Mummadi Krishnaraja Jayanti by garlanding the bust of the erstwhile Mysore ruler at the PU College premises on JLB Road here yesterday. The contributions of the late Mysore ruler were remembered on the occasion. Association President B.S. Sridhara Raj Urs, journalist T.R. Satish Kumar, Managing Trustee of Aditya Hospital Dr. Chandrashekar, Corporator SBM Manju, College Principal, teaching and non-teaching staff, students and others were present.
Recent Comments