Newly-wed bride elopes with boyfriend with hubby’s gold

July 15, 2023

FIR at Shankaranarayana Police Station, Kundapura; value of gold, diamonds pegged at Rs. 10 lakh

Mysuru/Kundapura: A newly-wed bride from Kundapura in Udupi district allegedly eloped with her boyfriend making off with gold and diamond jewellery worth over Rs. 10 lakh.

The Shankaranarayana Police, Kundapura, have registered multiple cases against the individuals involved, including the bride, her parents and the boyfriend, based on a complaint filed by the aggrieved husband. The complaint stated that the woman went with her boyfriend, who works in BEML, Mysuru.

The complainant, 31-year-old Sanketh Shetty, hailing from Ullooru-74 village, tied the knot with Spoorthi Shetty, a resident of Vadera hobli in Kundapura, on May 21, 2023, in a ceremony held at R.N. Shetty Hall in Kundapura. However, their marriage quickly turned sour when Spoorthi started expressing her disinterest in the relationship.

Spoorthi told Sanketh that she married him due to pressure from her parents, while she was in love with one Naveen. Within days, she began visiting her parents frequently and engaging in daily messaging and video calls with her paramour, Naveen, who worked at BEML in Mysuru, the complaint said.

Sanketh told the Police that Spoorthi got in touch with Naveen just four days after their marriage and their marriage was not consummated.

According to the Police, Sanketh objected to his wife’s behaviour as Spoorthi openly declared her love for Naveen and her lack of interest in her marital commitment. Sanketh revealed to the Police that Spoorthi’s parents, Satish Shetty and Sujatha Shetty and uncle Ashok Shetty, were aware of their daughter’s affair and conspired to conceal the truth, arranging the marriage without disclosing the relationship to Sanketh.

Sanketh has mentioned in the complaint that when he brought his wife’s behaviour to the notice of her parents, they apparently told him that they did not permit the marriage of Naveen and Spoorthi due to caste differences and asked him (Sanketh) to adjust. Sanketh told the Police that Spoorthi’s parents also threatened to file a marital harassment case against him if he did not adjust in the relationship.

Sanketh has told the Police that the situation took a drastic turn on June 16 when Spoorthi left his home to join her boyfriend, Naveen.

Acting on Naveen’s instructions, she allegedly took away jewellery belonging to Sanketh’s family, including a diamond necklace valued at Rs. 10 lakh, diamond earrings, a diamond finger ring, a gold chain, gold bangles and a gold necklace belonging to Sanketh’s mother.

Disturbed by his wife’s actions, Sanketh decided to approach the Police and filed a complaint on July 12, 2023.

The Shankaranarayana Police have registered cases under IPC Sections 406, 420, 417, 506, 504 and 149 — criminal breach of trust, cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, abetment, breach of peace and criminal intimidation — against Spoorthi Shetty, her parents Satish Shetty and Sujatha Shetty, Ashok Shetty and Naveen.