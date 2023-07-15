City Traffic Police intensify vehicle inspection drive
News

City Traffic Police intensify vehicle inspection drive

July 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Close on the heels of City Police resuming vehicle inspection drive in the night under the leadership of Police Commissioner, the Traffic Police have launched an intensified drive in the daylight across the city.

The Traffic Police are intercepting vehicles at prominent roads, junctions and circles, filing cases and imposing fines on various traffic offences like helmetless riding, triple riding, using cell phone while riding and signal jump.

The Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors and other personnel of Devaraja Traffic Police Station, Krishnaraja, V.V. Puram, Narasimharaja and Siddartha have been inspecting vehicles at JLB Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, KRS Road, Hunsur Road, Bogadi Road, B.N. Road, M.G. Road and other prominent junctions and circles.

“In the wake of rise in the cases of violating traffic rules, the City Police are conducting a special drive across the city for the past two days. Cases are being filed against offenders and will continue for a few more days,” said ACP (Traffic) Parashuramappa.

