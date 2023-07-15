Online fraudsters cheat lakhs of rupees to innocents

July 15, 2023

CEN Cops book cases; Septuagenarian man, engineer and youth among victims

Mysore/Mysuru: In three separate cases, fraudsters have cheated several lakhs of rupees to gullible people, by allegedly luring them with attractive offers online. The cases have been registered at Cyber, Economics and Narcotics (CEN) Crime Police Station in the city.

K. Chandrashekar, 77 years and a resident of Vidyaranyapuram in the city, was cheated of Rs. 4.26 lakh under the pretext of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) details of his bank account. Chandrashekar received a message regarding the process of updating his KYC on his cell number. When he contacted the sender on that cell number, they collected his ATM card details and transferred Rs. 4,26,112 to their bank account. CEN Police have registered a case.

YouTube subscription

In another case, K.T. Rani, an engineer and a resident of Hebbal 2nd Stage in the city, has been cheated of Rs. 3.22 lakh.

Rani received a message on her WhatsApp about subscription of a YouTube channel. When she contacted the sender, she was told about a task to be completed promising returns on investment.

Rani believed in the offer and transferred Rs. 3.22 lakh. When she asked for her share of profit, she was asked to invest more denying her claim for profit otherwise. It was at that time, Rani realised that she has been cheated and approached CEN Police.

Job offer

A 30-year-old man has been cheated of Rs. 81,300 under the pretext of arranging a job in an e-Commerce firm. N. Chandan, a resident of V.V. Mohalla in the city, is the victim, who was taken for a ride after clicking on an Instagram link. After clicking the link, Chandan received a message on his cell phone from a number (90090-42761), about Amazon e-Commerce job. Later, he received further messages on Amazon sales on Telegram App.

The fraudsters got Rs. 200 transferred to their account from Chandan and gave him a task. After successfully completing the task, they transferred Rs. 450 to Chandan’s account. Chandan, who unknowingly walked into the trap, gradually transferred Rs. 81,300 to the fraudsters. They demanded 30 percent commission from Chandan to withdraw the amount. Suspecting something fishy, Chandan lodged a complaint at CEN Police Station.