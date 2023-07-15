New President for Rotary Midtown

July 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City-based hotelier Rtn. Srinivasan Devendran took over as the President of Rotary Mysore Midtown at a ceremony held at North Avenue, Mysuru recently.

Installing the new Rotary Midtown President, Dr. Jorson P. Fernandes, Past District Governor of RI Dist 3170 from Madgoan, Goa, narrated his experience as District Governor in giving back to the society. Stressing on the conflict in Ukraine with Russia, he said Rotary in association with Red Cross Society has done enormous work silently in Ukraine.

Cultural programmes were presented by Anns and Annets.

The event was attended by PDG R. Guru, PDG Ravindra Bhat, PDG Gururaj, PDC Chandrika Raghu, PDC Pushpa Gururaj, Assistant Governor Venkatesh, Zonal Lt. Praveen Pal and P.K. Ramakrishna, District Governor Nominee and a galaxy of President and Secretaries of various Rotary Clubs of Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The programme was coordinated by Kala Satyendra, and Lovanya of Inner Wheel Mysore Midtown, according to Rtn. Satyendra, Hon. Secretary of Rotary Mysore Midtown.