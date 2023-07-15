Minister announces relief for leopard attack victim
July 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: After the unfortunate incident involving a leopard attack resulting in the death of a 7-year-old girl in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced a compensation of Rs. 15 lakh and a monthly pension of Rs. 4,000 for the victim’s family.

The incident took place on June 26 in Kaggaligundi Tribal Hamlet, located in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar. Susheela, the daughter of Ramu, a daily wage worker, was sitting in front of her house when the leopard attacked them. While Ramu managed to escape, the leopard dragged Susheela by her neck for a distance of 100 metres.

Ramu bravely drove away the leopard and rescued his daughter, who sustained severe injuries to her neck. She was taken to a nearby hospital for initial treatment before being transferred to Cheluvamba Hospital where she passed away last night.

