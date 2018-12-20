Music Instruments Section opened at Vishwam Museum in Ganapathy Ashrama
Music Instruments Section opened at Vishwam Museum in Ganapathy Ashrama

Angklung instrumentalist Anasuya Kulkarni donates over 200 musical instruments

Mysuru: The Vishwam Museum at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashrama on Nanjangud Road, known for its collections of crystals, minerals, antiques, artefacts of historical importance, world cultures, stamps and coins, has now added one more section called ‘Music Instruments Section.’

Seer of the Ashrama Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji inaugurated the music instruments section at the Vishwam Museum yesterday. Later, Mysuru artiste Arjun unveiled an oil painting of the Swamiji.

In this new collection, music instruments from over forty countries and many offered to the Swamiji during his tours in India and abroad have been displayed here. They have been classified as string instruments, plucking instruments, wind instruments, percussion instruments etc.

Noted Angklung instrumentalist Anasuya Kulkarni has gifted her vast collection of over 200 music instruments to this museum. She travelled along with her husband, Narayan Kulkarni, a UN diplomat, to many countries across the globe and collected these instruments. She had exhibited them at her home in Bengaluru for many years. Now, she donated all her music instruments collection to Vishwam Museum to create a permanent exhibit.

The instruments displayed here are from India, China, Tibet, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Persia, Turkey, Uganda, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Mexico, Peru, Germany, Norway, Switzerland and many other countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji said that there are instruments right from Before Christ (BC) till now in this Museum. “I used to travel to different countries to spread music. At this time people were gifting me musical instruments. It is this collection that is displayed here,” he said.

