Musings on Sub-Registrar’s Office

Sir,
I had performed my daughter’s marriage on 18.11.2018. I went to the Sub-Registrar’s Office on 19th for registration of the marriage. I looked at the notice board which had displayed the requirements to be fulfilled for registration. The cost of the application form was Rs.5. I tried to buy it but was not available.
Then I went to the FDC in the Office and asked him where would it be available. He directed me to contact a lady sitting at a desk on the footpath opposite the Office. I enquired with him that if I fill up the form and furnish the documents as listed on the notice board by 3 pm, would it be possible to complete the registration the same day. He just told me to buy the form from the lady.
I went in search of the lady and found her. I asked for the form which I got after paying Rs.50. As I was leaving, she called me back and told me that if I complied with the requirements set out on the notice board, she would get the job done the same
I was fortunate that my daughter’s father-in-law is an IFS officer. So, he followed his own methods (using the mobile phone) and got it done in a jiffy.
That apart, this is how the common man will be made to part with hefty sums for getting done things which are perfectly legal. This system will never change.
– Ganesh Kini, Mysuru, 31.1.2019
Sub-registrar’s office is den for corruption! The whole world knows that it is where corruption is carried out every day (working day!). Who can stop it? I think, nobody dares to question the officials for the illegal practices. Its happening in the entire state. Looks like its a source for ruling parties to accumulate for elections. Corruption in front of our own eyes, still nothing can be done! What a pity!