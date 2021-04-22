Muzrai Dept. orders closure of all temples in State

April 22, 2021

Chamundi Hill temple shut for devotees till May 4; Online sevas available at MM Hill temple

Bengaluru: The Muzrai Department on Wednesday ordered closure of all its temples across Karnataka for the devotees until May 4. However, the order directed priests and supporting staff to continue the rituals and puja in the absence of the devotees.

The State Government in its fresh set of guidelines on Tuesday had ordered closure of all temples, places of worship and religious places for the devotees. The Department ordered to stop rituals, darshan services in all, its temples.

Chamundi Hill temple

With the Government issuing new set of guidelines following the surge in second wave of COVID-19, the famed Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill has been shut for devotees from the night of Apr.21 to the morning of May 4.

However, the customary pujas and rituals will be performed as usual daily in the presence of priests and temple staff. The ban on devotees is only for temple and there is no ban on visiting the Hilltop. However, the COVID-19 rules for visitors on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) will be followed strictly, according to a press note issued by the Temple authorities.

The ban on entry of devotees to Chamundeshwari temple atop the Hill is in accordance with the Government order banning entry of devotees at all religious shrines and prayer halls. The devotees are requested to cooperate. For more details and services visit: http://chamundi shwaritemple.in.

MM Hill temple

The popular pilgrim centre Male Mahadeshwara Hill in Hanur, Chamarajanagar district, too has been closed for the devotees from 9 pm on April 21 to 6 am on May 4.

The officials, employees and dignitaries, who get permission by the Male Mahadeshwara Hill Temple Authority, will be allowed entry into the temple, according to Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy.

The devotees and the vehicles to the temple will be stopped at Talabetta. However, the locals and those travelling to Tamil Nadu via the State Highway will be allowed.

The Dasoha facility, distribution of laddu prasad, theertha, naivedya prasada have been suspended. There will be no provision for the devotees to partake in sevas including golden chariot procession and others.

However, online booking will be available. The authorities have also restricted the devotees from overnight stay at quarters, dormitories or any lodging.

For those who have booked online for various sevas at the temple, the pujas and rituals will be conducted on the scheduled day on their names, in their absence. But, laddu and prasad will not be dispatched to them, the release said.

Devotees willing to book for sevas online can visit www.mmhillstemple.com or contact Helpline: 1860 425 4350.