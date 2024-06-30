‘My Green-2024 realty exhibition held in city

June 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Builders Association of India (BIA), Mysuru Chapter, had organised a one-day ‘My Green- 2024’, an exclusive exhibition of eco-friendly construction products and green lifestyles as a part of month-long World Environment Day celebrations at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, here this morning.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ramesh Kikkeri, Consultant Sustainable Living, who said that Mysuru was a pioneer in sustainable living and constructing buildings using sustainable construction materials. “Mysuru has successfully implemented usage of solar energy, bio-gas and rain water harvesting in buildings. The city being a model for sustainable living, on implementing various available resources people can avoid paying for electricity and LPG,”

Calling upon people to utilise the workshops and training programmes on sustainable living, Ramesh hailed BAI, Mysuru Chapter, for coming out with various initiatives to promote sustainable living.

The exhibition, which is open till 8.30 pm, had about 22 stalls which exhibited various products including mosquito mesh, water proofing agents, green cosmetics, solar water heaters and lights, water filters, water softening agents, eco-friendly bags, water proof paints, roof care agents among others.

BAI, Mysuru Chapter Chairman A.S. Yoganarasimha, Hon. Secretary K.R. Prabhakara Rao, World Environment Month Celebrations Committee Chairman V. Srinath, Hon. Secretary S. Shashiraj among others were present on the occasion.