CM Siddaramaiah meets PM Modi

June 30, 2024

Seeks approval for Mekedatu and other projects

New Delhi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought approval for important projects of the State including Mekedatu project.

The project, which is estimated to be about Rs. 9,000 crore, is projected to provide drinking water to Bengaluru city and generate 400 MW of electricity. With the pending approval from Central Water Commission, CM Siddaramaiah requested PM to take personal interest in the Mekedatu Project.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also requested PM Modi to direct the officials of Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Environment and Forests to release Rs. 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project as announced in 2023-24 Union Budget and also to resolve Kalasa Banduri Drinking Water Project and added that the Mahadayi Project would solve the drinking water issues being faced by people of Kittur Karnataka region.

He also requested PM Modi for a speedy approval of the DPR for the third phase of Metro spanning 44.65 km costing Rs. 15,611 crore submitted by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which has been pending before the Union Cabinet. CM in his memorandum submitted to PM Modi ,has also requested for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raichur district.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also mentioned that, Union Finance Ministry had not agreed for a grant of Rs. 5,495 crore recommended by 15th Finance Commission during 2020-21 and added the State had not received a large share in the tax distribution.

CM Siddaramaiah requested PM to approve the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission and to release the grants as early as possible.