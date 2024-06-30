CM seeks implementation of Safe City Project in State

June 30, 2024

New Delhi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, here yesterday, and drew his attention towards various pending proposals related to strengthening of Police force in the State.

Stating that Karnataka was a peace loving State with the maintenance of Law and Order and public safety as top most priority, CM Siddaramaiah sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s approval for the proposals.

The proposals included sanctioning of Rs. 1,000 crore for implementation of Safe City Project under Nirbhaya Scheme in Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Kalaburagi cities similar to that of Bengaluru city.

He also sought Rs. 175 crore for the purchase of 58,546 body-worn cameras for Police Department in compliance with the orders of the High Court.

He also sought the approval for setting up two additional Indian Reserve Battalions at Ballari and Karwar in Uttara Kannada district. While the Government has already sanctioned Rs. 80 crore for establishing Indian Reserve Battalion.

The Chief Minister also sought a speedy grant of Rs. 300 crore for the construction of 100 new Police Stations, which are currently functioning from rented or dilapidated buildings, at a cost of Rs. 3 crore each.

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar and Chief Minister’s Political Secretary K. Govindaraju were present.