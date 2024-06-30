Book ‘Snakes of Mysore’ released

June 30, 2024

Scientific information on snakes is the need of the hour, opines MP Yaduveer Wadiyar

Mysore/Mysuru: “There is a need to eliminate unscientific thinking and myths about snakes and provide scientific information about them to the public,” opined Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

He was speaking after releasing the book ‘Snakes of Mysore’ in English and ‘Uraga Taranga’ in Kannada, authored by Adavi Alert Foundation Founder Pavan Joshi and dedicated to city’s renowned snake rescuer and wildlife conservationist Snake Shyam, at a function organised at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in city yesterday.

Continuing, the MP said that the books were released to eliminate unscientific thinking about snakes and lauded the author and his team besides stating that such good books would help in the conservation of wildlife and also Mysuru’s biodiversity.

Pointing out that Mysureans should attend in such events in large numbers, Yaduveer said that he would extend all help as a MP in creating public awareness about snakes.

Development conducive to nature is important

“There are leopards, snakes and other wild animals in Chamundi Hill. But there has been no major problems except for a few minor issues which is because our ancestors have devised a system of living in harmony with nature. Also, our religion states about living in harmony with nature. Similarly, we should continue the same in modern times as well,” Yaduveer said.

Pointing out that developmental works should be conducive to nature, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said that he has been vouching for organic development during his election campaigns and added that it was important to take up developmental activities considering the nature and tradition.

“Snake Shyam is known to everyone through his snakes rescuing and in a bid to create awareness about snakes, these books have been brought out. Many have experienced Snake Shyam coming to their houses to rescue snakes. He has even rescued a snake at Kalpana Nivasa in Lakshmipuram which I had seen as a kid through the window, which I still remember,” Yaduveer said.

About two to three years ago, there was a wolf snake on the steps of Mysore Palace and Snake Shyam’s son had rescued it. Every household has experience about snakes, he added.

Snake Shyam, who too spoke said that the books were the result four-and-a-half years of hard work and author Pavan Joshi had toiled hard for it. “The book contains information about snakes in a simple way.

During snake bite, one should not indulge in unscientific way of treating it nor follow myths, but the snake bite victim should be taken to a hospital immediately. I have been bitten by snakes four times and doctors at KR Hospital treated me and helped me survive,” Shyam added.

Earlier, book author Pavan Joshi said, “The process of bringing out these books began before COVIOD-19 pandemic. There are nine chapters in the book which provide primary information about snakes to the people.”

Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Founder-Chairperson of Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 Shubha Sanjay Urs, Filmmaker J.S. Amoghavarsha, senior herpetologist and co-author of the book ‘Snakes of India’ Ashok Captain, Conservation Biologist Sanjay Gubbi and others were present.