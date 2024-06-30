Tiger spotted in outskirts of Mysuru

June 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A tiger has been spotted near Mudalahundi in Mysuru taluk in the district, triggering fears among the villagers yesterday morning. The tiger, a female, is suspected to be the ‘Urban Tigress’ often spotted in various parts of the district, from the last six to seven months.

This tigress, aged about two years, is one among the three females, that are popularly known as ‘Urban Tigress’, roaming around Doddakanya, Chikkakanya and several other villages, but have largely remained elusive, adding to the worries of Forest Department.

Siddesh, a native of Kempegowdanahundi, who came on a motorcycle from T. Narasipura towards Mudalahundi on Donnekoppal Betta road, stopped to have a word with his friends Manu and Lokesh, who came on a tractor near Mahadeshwara Temple on the same road, when the trio spotted the animal. Initially, they believed it to be a leopard and got inside the tractor cabin to observe the movement of the animal, only to confirm it as a tiger.

Manu shot the video of the tiger walking on the road from the rear, before vanishing into a bush off the road. They later informed the villagers, who alerted Forest officials about the sighting of the big cat.

The road where the tiger passed through is right behind Morarji Desai Residential School, with agricultural fields of the villagers located on the either side. Apart from the students, the farmers are feared to go to their agricultural lands and also the devotees of Mahadeshwara Temple. The cattle-rearers and shepherds are also afraid to take their livestock out for grazing.

DCF Dr. K.N. Basavaraju, who saw the video of the tiger, rushed to the spot along with ACF N. Lakshmikanth, RFO K. Surendra and a team of Leopard Task Force (LTF) personnel. However, as the road was dry, they could not trace the pug marks, but launched the combing operation. With the place being a Reserved Forest Area covered by thick bushes, it is a habitat of deer and peacocks. Hence, the combing operation is taken up with Night Vision Infrared (IR)-GSM Camera and Camera Traps installed at places.

Picture shows, Forest personnel on combing operation on Mudalahundi-Varakod road.

To track tiger movement, a patrolling vehicle with personnel has been deputed at the villages in forest fringes. A special team has been deployed at Morarji Desai Residential School, to ensure the safety of students. Besides, announcement is being made to restrict the villagers residing in forest fringes not to step out of their houses, without any reason, in the early morning and night hours.

Awareness is also being created by distributing pamphlets in those villages, advising the villagers not to heed to rumours and get panicked unnecessarily.

Most importantly, the Forest personnel have been appealing villagers to extend their full cooperation to the operation to rescue tiger.

Was afraid awhile

I was riding motorcycle towards the agricultural field at about 9.30 am, when I saw fellow villagers Manu and Lokesh (Loki), who were coming on a tractor. After sometime, we noticed a striped animal which came from the bund of a agricultural field towards the road. At first, we mistook it for a leopard and got inside the tractor cabin for safety. It was only after recording the video of the animal, did we learn it as a tiger and were shocked for a moment. —Siddesh, eyewitness

The one who saw the tiger, video recorded the movement of the animal and shared the same with others, only to alert them. The Forest Department should swing into action and take measures to prevent the possibilities of tiger attacking livestock and people. — Varuna Mahesh, Congress leader