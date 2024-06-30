D.K. Shivakumar can become Chief Minister if Congress High Command wills: GTD

June 30, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the debate over the Chief Minister and additional Deputy Chief Minister posts gaining fresh momentum following the LS polls, Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) maintained that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) will become the Chief Minister if the Congress High Command makes up its mind.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence here this morning, GTD, apparently batting for D.K. Shivakumar, said that earlier the Congress High Command was weak and CM Siddaramaiah was strong. But now the Congress High Command seems to be strong, with Siddaramaiah too saying that it is up to the High Command. As such, DKS can become the CM if the Congress makes up its mind, he observed.

Referring to a Vokkaliga Swamiji’s appeal to Siddaramaiah to make way for DKS at Kempegowda Jayanti celebration at Bengaluru recently, GTD said that perhaps the Seer may have said this out of affection towards Shivakumar. The Seer may also have made the remark as a speculations regarding power sharing formula when the CM was chosen following last year’s Assembly polls, he noted. However, the Congress High Command and the party Legislators have not spoken about the matter, he said while recalling the instance when a Kuruba Community Seer had made a similar demand in an open forum that Siddaramaiah be made the CM.

Asserting that Siddaramaiah will not leave post as he knows how to retain his Chief Ministership, the MLA said that the CM has learnt the art of retaining power in his long political life. “ I would not speculate on the survival of the Congress Government, which has an absolute majority. However, the Government may fall under its own weight of dissensions and disgruntlement within the Congress,” he remarked.

Commenting on Valmiki Development Corporation scam, he said that it is unbelievable that such a huge scam has taken place without the knowledge of the CM, who also holds the Finance Portfolio. Contending that transfer of money from the Corporation to fictitious and suspicious accounts within a couple of days cannot happen without the knowledge of the Finance Ministry, he urged the Government to hand over the probe into the scam to CBI. “CM Siddaramaiah cannot escape his responsibility by saying that he had no knowledge about money transfer”, he added.

Continuing, GTD maintained that there were no developmental works in the State. Claiming that his Chamundeshwari Constituency has not received any funds from any department, he said that only AMRUT project works are going on.

Alleging that the ruling Congress concentrated only on implementation of its five guarantees ahead of the LS polls, the MLA said that the Government completely ignored developments and as such the State is struggling with lack of infrastructure. “I am unable to answer the people of my Constituency in the absence of funds or grants for execution of developmental works. The people are saying that development and general works will not see any progress under Congress rule”, he pointed out.

Regarding JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna case, who is arrested on unnatural sex charges, GTD said that the party will take a decision on taking action against the MLC once the investigation in the case is complete.