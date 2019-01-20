‘MYBIZ-2019’ inaugurated
Mysuru: Business Network International (BNI) had organised a Business Expo ‘MYBIZ 2019’ at Nityotsava in Krishnamurthypuram here this morning.

About 40 stalls were set up for the public to connect with the most reliable and trusted vendors for a wide range of products and services like premium homes, door and window solutions, wardrobes, wall panels, eye care solutions, home automation, customised wallpapers, water-proofing of roofs and tanks, housing projects, elevators and escalators, solar power solutions and many more.

Inaugurating the programme, NR Group Chairman R. Guru observed that Mysuru was progressing industrially and opined that such exhibitions would provide all details under one roof for the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Star of Mysore Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna opined that BNI is a good platform for exchange of quality business referrals in addition to advertising in media.

Bharat International Travels (BIT) Mysuru Director Mahendra Salian, BNI National Director Murali Srinivasan, Regional Director Renu Srinivasan and others were present.

January 20, 2019

