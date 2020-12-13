MyBuild-20 Virtual Exhibition a big hit

December 13, 2020

25,000 people from India, abroad take a look at the stalls

Mysore/Mysuru: The on-going MyBuild-20 Virtual Exhibition that began at Mysuru Builders Charitable Trust auditorium at Vishweshwaranagar in city is a big hit among netizens. It is a flagship event of Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysuru Centre that displays construction materials, interiors and lifestyles.

Speaking to SOM this morning, BAI Chairman M. Rathnaraj said that till last evening, more than 25,000 people had visited the virtual exhibition. “We have had excellent response and we have had visitors from not only India but also abroad too. Sustained publicity campaigns have helped,” he said.

Visitors are clicking on the website and they are going to their choice of stalls where a chat box is open. “We have a lot of enquiries and many of the exhibitors like Manasa Developers, GSS properties and Srinidhi Icon Square have had interactions and leads from the clients,” he added.

The exhibition is beneficial to architects, engineers, building contractors, manufacturers of construction materials and equipment, interior designers, property developers, civil engineering students and landscape designers.

BAI is holding such exhibitions under the banner MyBuild since the last 20 years. Such exhibitions have been benefitting all those who are constructing or planning to construct their house as it will give them an idea about the available materials to be used and the latest innovation in the field.

This year, the event is being held from Dec. 9 to 14. As there are a lot of restrictions on physical exhibition due to Coronavirus pandemic, this year, for the first time in the history of MyBuild as well as Mysuru city, the event is being held virtually.

The valedictory function will be held on Dec. 14 at 5 pm and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha will be the chief guest. The exhibition can be visited by clicking web link www.mybuild virtual.com or just by giving a missed call on 07949-130435.