Special postal cover flies to and fro Mysuru-Mangaluru in just 3 hours

December 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The inaugural flight of Alliance Air between Mysuru and Mangaluru from the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli on Dec. 11 was witness to a special moment.

The flight operation itself was special as the flight will cater to the travel needs of many Mangalureans living in Mysuru and many Mysureans living in Mangaluru. The special moment was when India Post released flight special covers. While one special cover was taken from Mysuru to Mangaluru, another cover was taken back in the return flight. The front of the special cover from Mysuru to Mangaluru had the pictures of Mahishasura and of Yakshagana artiste. Incidentally, Mysuru has the Mahishasura statue atop Chamundi Hill and Mangaluru is famous for Yakshagana. The postal cover was addressed to Senior Post Master, Mangaluru Head Office.

The front cover of the special cover in the return flight had pictures of “Muttale” — the traditional headgear prepared out of arecanut leaves — and of “Mysuru Peta.” This cover was addressed to Senior Post Master, Mysuru Head Office from his counterpart in Mangaluru.

The postal cover put in a special bag being handed over to ASP Rajukaleshwar by Alliance Air CEO Harpreet Singh and Senior Post Master – Mysuru Circle A.K. Nayak in the presence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Friday, which was carried to Mangaluru by inaugural flight of Alliance Air.

The “Flight Carried Special Cover” was carried by ASP Rajukaleshwar who travelled from Mysuru to Mangaluru with the cover from Mysuru. After handing over the cover to Mangaluru Head Office, Rajukaleshwar travelled back to Mysuru with the postal cover from Mangaluru. The total travel time to and fro Mysuru-Mangaluru was just three hours.

The postal cover had the date stamps from both Mangaluru and Mysuru Head Post Offices, pictorial cancellation (a postmark, which shows replica / photo / design or a picture highlighting a tourist, religious, historical or an important place or thing) and Rajukaleshwar’s signature.

The special postal cover that was sent by air from Mysuru to Mangaluru being received at the Office of the Department of Posts, Mangaluru Division, in Mangaluru, on Friday.

The postal cover was put in a special bag that was handed over to Rajukaleshwar by Alliance Air CEO Harpreet Singh and Senior Post Master – Mysuru Circle A.K. Nayak in the presence of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha.

The flight special covers are released as part of promotion of philately activity. Each of the special covers costs Rs. 100. Limited quantity of these covers are available for sale at the Philately Bureau of the Mysuru Head Post Office, the press release said.