Crime Prevention Month: Ashokapuram Police hold bicycle rally to create awareness among public
December 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Crime Prevention Month programme, Ashokapuram Police, on Friday evening held a bicycle rally and created awareness on law and order among the public in city.

The rally was flagged off by KR Sub-Division ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi at the MCC Zone-2 Office at Jayanagar. Rallyists, carrying placards with messages on crime prevention, passed through New Kantharaj Urs Road, A.C. Giri Road, Aravinda Nagar, Srirampura and prominent roads                                                  of Kuvempunagar.

Speaking to media persons after flagging off the bicycle rally, ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi urged the public to inform the beat Police if they come across any criminal activities in their surroundings, which would help the Police to prevent any crime from taking place.

He also urged them (public) to inform the nearest Police Station if they find any unidentified people moving around their house or in the locality in a suspicious manner, asked house owners to collect complete details of tenants before giving their house on rent, inform the jurisdictional Police if they are going out of station and advised women not to display jewels while going out of the house.

Inspector P.S. Prakash and staff took part in the bicycle  rally.

