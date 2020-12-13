No New Year’s Eve bash in city this year

December 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: To curb the spread of novel Coronavirus, the City Police has imposed restrictions on crowd movement and mass gathering.

“New Year’s Eve revelry on Dec. 31 night would not be allowed in public places especially in the downtown, to contain COVID-19. Hotels, resorts, clubs must note that there will not be any opportunity to have a DJ at the venue and have hundreds of people inside for partying,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) – Law and Order, Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda said.

Even partying public must realise that the celebrations come at a time of pandemic and enough precautions must be taken to prevent disease spread.

“We need to take precautionary measures and follow COVID guidelines. During New Year celebrations, we see a large number of people gather. If such crowds are permitted, it will be difficult to impose guidelines like social distancing and wearing of masks,” he said and added that the Police will beef up security and keep a vigil on partying and celebration venue so that rules are not violated.

As per the guidelines issued by the Central and State Governments, for Christmas and New Year, a gathering of more than 200 persons at one place is banned, even for Christmas Mass. “People must gather at Churches in limited numbers and head home soon after the prayers.

Church managements must ensure that guidelines have to be adhered to. Though new guidelines have not come from the Government for Christmas and New Year, the existing guidelines have to be followed,” the DCP said.