KSRTC starts Volvo bus service from city to Airport at Mandakalli

December 13, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following an appeal from MP Pratap Simha, the KSRTC has introduced Volvo bus service from City Bus Stand (CBS) to Mysore Airport at Mandakalli in accordance with the schedule of flights (inbound and outbound) at the Airport.

Following complaints that taxi drivers were demanding exorbitant fares in the absence of convenient bus service from the city to Airport, with the Mysuru-Mangaluru flight operations having started from Friday, the MP had appealed the KSRTC authorities to reschedule bus timings from the city to the Airport at Mandakalli.

As per the new schedule, Volvo bus will leave CBS for Mandakalli daily at 6.15 am, 9.05 am, 12 noon, 1.45 pm, 2.35 pm, 3.15 pm and 5.50 pm. On its return journey, the bus will leave the Airport daily at 6.50 am, 9.40 am, 12.35 pm, 2.20 pm, 3.10 pm, 3.40 pm and 6.25 pm.

The bus that starts from CBS, will pass through Sub-Urban Bus Stand, J.P. Palace Hotel, Ginger Hotel, Radisson Blue Hotel and Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road to reach the Airport at Mandakalli.

The fare (per head) from the Airport to Sri Ganapathy Ashram is Rs. 70, to Radisson Blu Hotel Rs. 70, to Ginger Hotel Rs. 80, J.P. Palace Hotel Rs. 80, KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand Rs. 100 and City Bus Stand Rs. 100.

NOTE: Currently the bus service has been affected due to the stir by KSRTC employees. The schedule and fares will come into force once normal KSRTC services are restored, according to KSRTC authorities.

